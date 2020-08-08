Hause, Nancy M. November 7, 1942 - August 5, 2020 Born in Minneapolis MN and raised in Phoenix AZ (graduate of Phoenix West-side High School), Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Ross Babcock; sister, Rue Mathison. She is survived by her life-partner, Bill Hause; sons, Patrick (Roxanne), Michael, and Aaron - all of Bellevue NE; daughter, Andrea (Don) Gruber of Broadway NC; grandson, DeShawn (Amber) of San Diego CA; granddaughter, Stephanie and great-granddaughters, Kali and Rebel of Bellevue NE. Nancy worked at Werner Trucking and P.R.C. for many years. She was an avid Husker, KC Chiefs, and BINGO fan. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 10-Noon Saturday, August 8th, at John A Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific St Chapel, 14151 Pacific Street, Omaha. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.