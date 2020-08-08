You have permission to edit this article.
Hause, Nancy M.
Hause, Nancy M.

Hause, Nancy M. November 7, 1942 - August 5, 2020 Born in Minneapolis MN and raised in Phoenix AZ (graduate of Phoenix West-side High School), Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Ross Babcock; sister, Rue Mathison. She is survived by her life-partner, Bill Hause; sons, Patrick (Roxanne), Michael, and Aaron - all of Bellevue NE; daughter, Andrea (Don) Gruber of Broadway NC; grandson, DeShawn (Amber) of San Diego CA; granddaughter, Stephanie and great-granddaughters, Kali and Rebel of Bellevue NE. Nancy worked at Werner Trucking and P.R.C. for many years. She was an avid Husker, KC Chiefs, and BINGO fan. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 10-Noon Saturday, August 8th, at John A Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific St Chapel, 14151 Pacific Street, Omaha. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Hause as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

