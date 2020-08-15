Hayes, Carolyn Jean September 7, 1937 - August 12, 2020 Carolyn Hayes, age 82 of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully at the Seasons Hospice House. Carolyn was born in Des Moines, IA to Edward and Mildred (Daughton) Wilson. Carolyn graduated from St. Mary's High School in O'Neill, NE and went on to obtain her bachelor's degree in education from the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, MN. Carolyn began her teaching career in Denver, CO and then returned to O'Neill, NE when her father died. She then began teaching at St. Mary's High School. Carolyn met and then married a fellow teacher, Larry Hayes. Carolyn and Larry were married on August 8, 1970. Carolyn became a stay at home mother when their two children were born. She was an avid reader, a great cook and a faithful, prayerful woman. Carolyn was strong willed but a loving woman. She had a witty sense of humor and had an artistic side, which showed in her paintings. Carolyn is survived by her children, John (Laurie) Hayes of Omaha, NE; Kathleen (Mark) Solino of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Paul Solino, Jackson and Abby Hayes; sisters, Mary Lou (Jim) Coughlin of Denver, CO; Cathy (Raymond) Hoffmann of Stony Point, NY; and brother, James (Joan) Wilson of Plymouth, IA. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; and by her parents, Edward and Mildred. A MEMORIAL MASS will be held 3pm Friday, August 14, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5455 50th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Celebrant will be Father Thomas Loomis. Inurnment will be held at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Atkinson, NE. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home Rochester, MN | 507-289-3600 www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
