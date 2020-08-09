You have permission to edit this article.
Hayes, Marvin "Deacon"
Hayes, Marvin "Deacon" December 7, 1951 - August 7, 2020 Survived by wife, Martha Hayes; children, Dawaune Hayes and Lynette Griffin; father, Oliver Hayes; grandchildren: Jasmine Hayes and Dawaune Lamont Hayes; great-grandchildren: C.J Wells-Harris and Jiaire Wells-Harris; sisters: Helen Hayes, Rosetta Griffin, and Mary Ann Griffin; sister-in-law, Diana Hayes; step-brothers: David James and Rochelle Gordon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by his mother, Helen Hayes; and his brother, Michael Hayes. MEMORIAL VISITATION will be from 3-5pm Friday, August 14, at Forest Lawn. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

