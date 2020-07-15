Haynes, Mamie D.

Haynes, Mamie D. Age 78 - July 9, 2020 Survived by sons, Vincent and Victor Haynes; daughter, Vicki Haynes-Jones, Omaha; five grandchildren, nine great-grand, nieces, nephews, other relatives. VIEWING: 2-6pm Thursday, Mortuary; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, Paradise Baptist Church, 2414 Lothrop. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

