Hays, Catherine Ann February 8, 1930 - August 3, 2020 Preceded in death by sons, David and Michael. Survived by husband, Richard H.; children: Timothy Hays, Mary Kay Swale (Steve), Anne Ferron (Jeff) and Mary Beth Hays; daughter-in-law, Mary Sue Hays; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, August 6th from 6:15pm to 7:30pm, at Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 7th, 11am, Holy Cross Catholic Church. INTERMENT: St. Joseph Cemetery in Council Bluffs. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
