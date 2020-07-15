Hearn, Mary Ellen

Hearn, Mary Ellen September 8, 1952 - June 17, 2020 Mary Ellen Hearn, age 67 of Lakeville, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away in St. Paul, MN on June 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service to be held at 11am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the First Congregational Church of Council Bluffs at 611 1st Ave. Luncheon to follow. Please no flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in memory of Mary. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville Chapel Lakeville, MN | 952-469-2723

