Hegarty, Daniel R. July 24, 1946 - August 2, 2020 Daniel R. Hegarty passed away at the age of 74 in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday, August 2, 2020 after a valiant battle with Covid 19. Born in Omaha on July 24th, 1946, Dan is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, G. Chris (Grasso) Hegarty, with whom he fell in love while they were both still in high school. Together, they raised two daughters, Amber Deines (friend Tom Ryan) and Courtney Froien (Michael.) Dan's world revolved foremost around Chris and his family, and he especially adored their four grandchildren: Grace and Faith Deines and Michael and Jack Froien, as well as his beloved nephew, Christopher McBreen. He is survived also by his sister, Eileen South (Rusk); his two brothers, Tom Hegarty (Vici) and Jim Hegarty (Samantha) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Dannehy) and Daniel R. Hegarty, and his younger sister Colleen Hawley. Dan served in the United States National Guard from 1965 until 1971 and then worked for Union Pacific Railroad until his retirement. He was a faithful friend of Bill W., and participated actively in the local recovery community for more than three decades, performing innumerable acts of service and serving as a role model for many. He enjoyed a wealth of cherished friends in Omaha and the surrounding area and leaves behind a powerful legacy. The world was better with him in it, and he will be missed by every person who knew him. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, August 7th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 8th, 12 Noon, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Dr.) To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast Button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.