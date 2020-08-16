Heidenescher, Audrey J. December 23, 1936 - August 11, 2020 Age 83. Survived by husband of 62 years, Edwin; daughter, Diana Mols; son, Dana Heidenescher; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Gladys Welty. Inurnment at a later date in Omaha National Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Heidenescher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.