Heinen, Betty J. August 19, 1938 - August 4, 2020. Survived by husband, Gene; sons and daughter-in-law, Terry, Rick and Bonnie; grandsons, Tony (Tina), Martin (Savanah); 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger and Kenny Dietz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 1-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm, at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at Mortuary. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Am. Cancer Assn or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY, 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE, (402) 339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
