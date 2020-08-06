You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Heinen, Betty J.
0 entries

Heinen, Betty J.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Heinen, Betty J. August 19, 1938 - August 4, 2020 Survived by husband, Gene; sons and daughter-in-law, Terry, Rick and Bonnie; grandsons, Tony (Tina), Martin (Savanah); 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger and Kenny Dietz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 1-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm, at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at Mortuary. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Am. Cancer Assn or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE (402) 339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Heinen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News