Heisner, Albert M. Jr. "Abe" January 8, 1948 - August 6, 2020 Springfield, NE. Survived by wife, Julie; children, Brian (Sadie), Jeff (Jaimie), Lindsey (Jed) Drelicharz, and Randy (Tina) Martin; grandchildren, Tory, Trenton, Dalton, Hank, Tillie Mae, Cole, Case, Dakota, and Austin; siblings, Sherry (John) Simmons, and Dan (Denise) Matson; many family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday 5-7pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday 10am at Roeder Mortuary. Interment in Springfield Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com
