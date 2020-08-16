Henderson, Bernice May 4, 1926 - August 11, 2020 Age 94 years of Omaha. Survived by daughters, Sharon Clark, Yolandra Chambers; son, Johnny Rucker (Cozetta) of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Howard Dixon (Juanita); sisters, Glory Dixon of Atlanta, GA, Oma Dixon of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 19 from 10-11am at Bramam Mortuary, 72nd St Chapel. Celebration of Bernice's Life: Wednesday, August 19 at 11am at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park To leave a condolence and to livestream the service visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
11:00AM
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.