Henderson, Bernice
Henderson, Bernice

Henderson, Bernice May 4, 1926 - August 11, 2020 Age 94 years of Omaha. Survived by daughters, Sharon Clark, Yolandra Chambers; son, Johnny Rucker (Cozetta) of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Howard Dixon (Juanita); sisters, Glory Dixon of Atlanta, GA, Oma Dixon of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 19 from 10-11am at Bramam Mortuary, 72nd St Chapel. Celebration of Bernice's Life: Wednesday, August 19 at 11am at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park To leave a condolence and to livestream the service visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Service information

Aug 19
Visitation
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Aug 19
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
11:00AM
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
