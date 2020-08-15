Hennig, Thomas Michael December 31, 1938 - August 11, 2020 Thomas was a longtime well-known Jazz Pianist in the Omaha area. VISITATION: 4-6pm Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Kremer Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS: 11:15am Monday August 17, 2020, at St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 North 40th Street, Omaha, NE. Celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to VNA Hospice, St. Cecilia Grade School, or Mercy High School. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
