Herring, Rochelle Irene
Herring, Rochelle Irene

Herring, Rochelle Irene October 4, 1938 - August 4, 2020 Age 81. Preceded in death by son, Donald Jr.; parents; brothers and sister. Survived by husband of 62 years, Donald J. Herring Sr.; daughter, Patricia Whitham (Todd); grandchildren: Zachary and Sarah Whitham; many nieces and nephews. Private family interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials: Susan G. Komen for the Cure (ww5.komen.org/). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

