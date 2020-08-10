Hert, Henry Age 81 Waterloo, NE. Survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Henry of Waterloo, and David of Valley, NE; daughters, Cheryl (Rick) Fiscus of Valley, Linda (Mike) Jones of Minnesota, and Connie Willis of Valley; step-children, Keri Mingle and Kevin Woodard, both of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marilyn Hintz of Gretna NE, Sally Hanson of Fremont NE, Marge Snell of Texas, and Sandra Sempek of Gretna. VISITATION, in compliance with current Covid-19 restrictions, Tuesday 4-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10:30am at the Church. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Condolences to and live stream available at: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
