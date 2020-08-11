You have permission to edit this article.
Hess, K. Elaine K. Elaine Hess, born January 26, 1935 in Peoria, IL. Death on August 8, 2020 in Omaha. Longtime faculty and administrator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Preceded in death by parents; and sister, Sylvia J. Hosler, of St. Louis. Survivors include brother, Philip (Sandra) Hess of Naperville, IL; and nephews and nieces. Elaine has donated her body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. No services. Memorials to the University of Nebraska Foundation.

To plant a tree in memory of K. Hess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

