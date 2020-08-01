Hiatt, Dolores Ann "Dee" (Elsasser) May 31, 1936 - July 30, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, August 3rd from 4pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 4th, 10:30am, Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church (2650 Farnam St.) INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
So sorry to hear the bad news. Sorry I cannot be with you. I did pray and will continue to pray for the Elsasser family Love Jean Nimerichter Gruidel
