Hiatt, Dolores Ann "Dee" (Elsasser) May 31, 1936 - July 30, 2020 Preceded in death by father and mother, Glenn and Mildred (Laushman) Elsasser; husband, Norm Hiatt; grandson, Danny; niece, Debbie Enholm. Survived by sons: Scott Hiatt (Charlotte), Jeffrey Hiatt, and Bo Hiatt (Dawn); daughter, JoDee Horacek (Ted); grandchildren: Matthew, Jason, Brendan, Maggie, Tyler, Emma, Cody, Carly, Tanner, Tate, Taylor, Allie, and Casey; brother, Gene Elsasser; sister, Donna Nimerichter (Ed); brother, Wayne Elsasser (Kathiey); many nieces and nephews. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, August 3rd from 4-7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 4th at 10:30am at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, 2650 Farnam St. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
