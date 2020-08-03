Hiatt, Dolores Ann "Dee" (Elsasser) May 31, 1936 - July 30, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, August 3rd, from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 4th, at 10:30am at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, 2650 Farnam St. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Hiatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.