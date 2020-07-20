Looking for a loved one?

Hildebrand, Nancy Karen April 21, 1951 - July 16, 2020 Nancy Karen Hildebrand earned her Angel wings and made her journey to meet Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on July 16, 2020 after battling cancer. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Fred Hildebrand; her four daughters and twelve grandchildren; and so many other loved ones. In lieu of flowers memorials to be directed by the family. Full obituary tribute at: www.heafeyheafey.com HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

