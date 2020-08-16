You have permission to edit this article.
Hill, Gladys I.
Hill, Gladys I.

Hill, Gladys I. October 10, 1930 - August 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Prairie Hills Memory Care Center, Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Velma (Sleage) Kuhns; husband, Wayne; daughter, Sherry Knox; grandson, Demery Knox; granddaughter, Doroyan Knox; brothers, Bernard Kuhns and Jerald Kuhns; and sister, Beverly Cervantez. Survived by her son, Nolen (Darleen) Hill; daughter, Merry (Mike) Harlan; grandson, Wayne (Allie) Hill and other grandchildren; great-granddaughters, Ande and Skyler Hill and other great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dordan Van Osdol and Karen Hughson. Private Cremation, No Visitation and No Services. Memorials directed to a charity of your choice. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

