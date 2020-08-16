Hill, Gladys I. October 10, 1930 - August 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Prairie Hills Memory Care Center, Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Velma (Sleage) Kuhns; husband, Wayne; daughter, Sherry Knox; grandson, Demery Knox; granddaughter, Doroyan Knox; brothers, Bernard Kuhns and Jerald Kuhns; and sister, Beverly Cervantez. Survived by her son, Nolen (Darleen) Hill; daughter, Merry (Mike) Harlan; grandson, Wayne (Allie) Hill and other grandchildren; great-granddaughters, Ande and Skyler Hill and other great-grandchildren; and sisters, Dordan Van Osdol and Karen Hughson. Private Cremation, No Visitation and No Services. Memorials directed to a charity of your choice. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.