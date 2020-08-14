Hillman, Pam K. February 17, 1950 - August 11, 2020 Pam K. Hillman, age 70 of Papillion, passed away on August 11, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1950. She worked at Farmers National Company for 47 years. Survived by her daughter, Jaime (Darrin) Smith of Palm Bay, FL; granddaughters, Leah and Amber Smith of Palm Bay, FL; mother, Maxine Hillman of Syracuse; brothers, Darrell (Pam) Hillman and Danny (Judy) Hillman, both of Syracuse; roommate, Gayle Fitch of Papillion; also aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded by her father, Dale. PUBLIC GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, August 15th, at 10am at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery (Delaware) located at 708 S 40th Rd., Syracuse, NE. Masks are requested. It will also be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com. Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home Syracuse, NE | (402) 269-2441
