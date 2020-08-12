Himelic, George M. March 6, 1946 - August 5, 2020 Age 74. Preceded in death by loving wife, Judy E. Himelic; father, George C. Himelic; mother, Thelma F. Himelic; brother, Jim D. Himelic. Survived by children, Mark Himelic (Stasha), Kortney Rummel (Ted), Eric Himelic, Kari Kramer (Daniel), Mary Bacome (Adam) and Matthew Himelic (Maria); grandchildren, Vanessa Himelic, Matthew Himelic, Norah Himelic, Tyson Hiatt-Himelic, Kaydence Sweet, Benjamin Kramer, Abigail Kramer and Ambrose Colima-Himelic, Elisha and Devin Moreno; and several cousins, nephews and nieces. Walk Through Visitation: Friday, August 14th, 6-8pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.