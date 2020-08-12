You have permission to edit this article.
Himelic, George M. March 6, 1946 - August 5, 2020 Age 74. Preceded in death by loving wife, Judy E. Himelic; father, George C. Himelic; mother, Thelma F. Himelic; brother, Jim D. Himelic. Survived by children, Mark Himelic (Stasha), Kortney Rummel (Ted), Eric Himelic, Kari Kramer (Daniel), Mary Bacome (Adam) and Matthew Himelic (Maria); grandchildren, Vanessa Himelic, Matthew Himelic, Norah Himelic, Tyson Hiatt-Himelic, Kaydence Sweet, Benjamin Kramer, Abigail Kramer and Ambrose Colima-Himelic, Elisha and Devin Moreno; and several cousins, nephews and nieces. Walk Through Visitation: Friday, August 14th, 6-8pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

