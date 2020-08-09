You have permission to edit this article.
Hobscheidt, Duane L. March 20, 1942 - August 4, 2020 Age 78 of Plattsmouth. Founder of N&W Transfer. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Dorothy Hobscheidt; great niece Bailey. Survived by his brother, Morris (Anna) Hobscheidt of Plattsmouth, NE; nephew, Jason (Sandy) Hobscheidt of Plattsmouth; niece, Kelly (Shane) Emmens of Warner Robins, GA; great nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Jacob, Sydney, Christian and Riley. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:30am at Harvey Funeral Home. (Social Distancing and State Guidelines will be followed.) The Service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Brian-P-Harvey-Funeral-Home-711078285579956/ for those unable to attend. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 4-8pm with family greeting friends from 6-8pm at the Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Hobscheidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

