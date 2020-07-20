Hoefs, Paul Age 93 - July 15, 2020 Age 93 of Wood Lake, NE. Mr. Hoefs passed away on July 15, 2020 at the Rock County Hospital in Bassett, NE. Survived by children, Paul Jr., Sherry Cameron, Mary Kay Mooney, Jan Upchurch, Bonnie Rought, John, Patrice Hoefs, Jim, and Mark. Public GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held on Thursday, July 23, at 12Noon at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake. Public ROSARY will be recited on Wednesday, July 22, at 7pm at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine, with VISITATION earlier on Wednesday at 2pm at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines. SANDOZ CHAPEL OF THE PINES Valentine, NE 402-376-3557
