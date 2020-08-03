You have permission to edit this article.
Holcomb, John E.
Holcomb, John E.

Holcomb, John E.

Holcomb, John E. March 19, 1950 - July 30, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, August 3rd, from 4-7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 4th, at 12noon, West Center Chapel. Graveside Service with Military Honors: Tuesday, 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery. To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Holcomb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

