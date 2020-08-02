Holcomb, John E. March 19, 1950 - July 30, 2020 John E. Holcomb, 70, Omaha, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2020 in Omaha. John is survived by his wife, Diane; his son, Christopher Holcomb (Olivia) of Columbus, NE; his step-daughter, Jessica Stanfield (Brent) of Houston; and four grandchildren: Julianne, McCoy, Rhett, and Chloe. His step-daughter Mara passed away in 2014. John is also survived by one brother and two sisters. John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War and earning a Purple Heart while being injured in combat. John remained active in Veterans' activities and always remained a proud Marine - "Semper Fi." VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, August 3rd from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 4th at 12noon, West Center Chapel. Graveside Service with Military Honors: Tuesday, 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Vietnam Veterans of America at vva.org. To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
