Holcombe, Jean January 8, 1934 - March 26, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, at 10am at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, 2650 Farnam St, Omaha. Attend in-person: Mask required and seating spaced. Attend remotely: Service will be live streamed at kmlchurch.org/live-streaming.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Holcombe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.