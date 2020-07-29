Looking for a loved one?

Holdren, Stephanie
0 entries

Holdren, Stephanie

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Holdren, Stephanie February 2, 1949 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Eddie Wentworth-Wood. Survived by husband, Robert Holdren; daughters, Sara and Warren Edwards and Cristian (Kat) Clark; grandchildren, Robert, Randy, Nicolas, Alexander; Brother Grev and Janet Wentworth-Wood; sister, Gillian and Steve Hart; and many other nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Holdren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News