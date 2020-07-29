Holdren, Stephanie February 2, 1949 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Eddie Wentworth-Wood. Survived by husband, Robert Holdren; daughters, Sara and Warren Edwards and Cristian (Kat) Clark; grandchildren, Robert, Randy, Nicolas, Alexander; Brother Grev and Janet Wentworth-Wood; sister, Gillian and Steve Hart; and many other nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319
