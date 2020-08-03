Holland, Peggy J. February 1, 1931 - July 30, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by her loving husband Tony Holland. Survived by children, Toni Delano of The Villages FL, Mark (Jan) Holland of Evansville IN, and Melanie Holland of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; family and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at Evergreen Memorial Park, 2300 S 78th Street, Omaha. No Visitation. Memorials to: Gretna United Methodist Church. Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com
