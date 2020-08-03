You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Holland, Peggy J.
0 entries

Holland, Peggy J.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Holland, Peggy J. February 1, 1931 - July 30, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by her loving husband Tony Holland. Survived by children, Toni Delano of The Villages FL, Mark (Jan) Holland of Evansville IN, and Melanie Holland of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; family and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at Evergreen Memorial Park, 2300 S 78th Street, Omaha. No Visitation. Memorials to: Gretna United Methodist Church. Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News