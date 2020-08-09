You have permission to edit this article.
Holmes, Freddie "Lump"
Holmes, Freddie "Lump"

Holmes, Freddie "Lump"

Holmes, Freddie "Lump" June 11, 1962 - August 2, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Good Shepherd on Wednesday, August 12, at 2pm. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. 402-505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Service information

Aug 12
Memorial Service
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
2:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 South 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
