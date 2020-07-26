Looking for a loved one?

Honz, Nancy Jo March 27, 1958 - July 24, 2020 Age 62, of Omaha. Passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Nancy was the oldest of six children born to Donald and Rita (Wellman) Honz of Omaha. She graduated from Ryan High School in 1976 and earned her RN from Nebraska Methodist College in 1979. She maintained her Nursing License for thirty-five years. Survived by her mother, Rita (Wellman) Honz; and siblings, Jim Honz (Terri), Patty Gaston (Jim), Dave Honz (Carri), Bob Honz (Lisa), and Angie Wengler; as well as 14 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Honz. Memorials to the family. Private Family Services. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Honz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

