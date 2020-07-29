Hopkins, Max L. October 31, 1944 - May 4, 2020 MEMORIAL VISITATION: 4-7pm Thursday, July 30, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - L Street Chapel, 4712 S 82nd St, Ralston NE. Memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society, or the American Cancer Association. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319
