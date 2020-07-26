Hopkins, Max L. October 31, 1944 - May 4, 2020 Ralston, NE. Max was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Helen Hopkins of Shenandoah IA; and sister Bonnie. He is survived by wife of 54 years, Jocelyn Hopkins; sons, Chris (Jen) Hopkins, Brad (Jess) Hopkins, and David (Shani) Mustard; grandchildren: Alyssa (Nate), Hanna, Eric, Carson, Eleanor, Alexandria, and Donovan; and siblings: Becci (Don) Etter, and Julia (late Clayton) Pettipiece. Max was a truck driver for Land-O-Lakes (1973-1997), and a car transporter for Bellevue Honda (2008-2018). Memorial Visitation 4-7pm Thursday, July 30th, at John A Gentleman Mortuaries L Street Chapel, 4712 S 82nd St, Ralston NE. Memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society, or the American Cancer Association. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319
