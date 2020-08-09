Hubbard, Robert W. "Bob", Jr. Age 59 Omaha. Died on August 7, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Angela Hubbard. Survived by wife Linda; daughter Madelyn, both of Omaha; siblings: Louise Ann and Les Peck of Nixa MO, Dale and Sandra Bumgardner of Omaha, John and Michelle Hubbard of Papillion NE, Janet and Scott Washa of Phoenix AZ, Steve and Sue Hubbard of Omaha, Lynn and Matt Huerta of Omaha, and Chris and Tom Millsap of Omaha; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. INURNMENT in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. VISITATION: Tuesday from 6-7pm, with ROSARY SERVICE at 7pm, all at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. The family asks to respect current Covid 19 restrictions, and please wear a mask to the Ceremonies. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
