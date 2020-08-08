Hudson, Richard R. "Dick" September 27, 1933 - August 6, 2020 Age 86. Dick was born, raised, and lived his life in Bellevue, NE, where he was a devoted member and chief of the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department. He was proud of his service to the fire department, and his community. His friendships and associations with those he served with on the fire department brought him much joy. Dick was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed by all those who knew him. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; mother, Eva; brothers, Robert and Marion; and sisters, Bonnie Grinnell, and Beverly Ogden. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Cindy Hudson; grandson, Calvin and his wife Iliana; grandson, Tim; granddaughter, Steffani; sister, Barbara Criss; brother, Ronald "Gene" Hudson; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Monday, August 10, 5-8pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, August 11, 11am, at Bellevue Cemetery. Honors by the Bellevue Fire Department Honor Guard. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
