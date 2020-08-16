Hult, Kermit N. January 8, 1928 - August 11, 2020 Kermit N. Hult was born to Hermit and Jenny Hult on January 8, 1928 in Omaha, NE, where he was raised and lived his whole life. After attending and graduating from Benson High School, he joined the Air Force. When he was discharged from the Service, he returned to Omaha where he continued his education. He attended and graduated from the University of Omaha at Nebraska (UNO) with a business degree. Kermit worked with his father constructing new houses. Eventually, he enjoyed a successful and rewarding career as a Real Estate Agent. While attending UNO, he met Doris Corn from Papillion, NE, and made her his wife when they were married on August 3, 1956. Doris and Kermit were really fond of the Dundee area of Omaha where they purchased and extremely enjoyed their beautiful home for 53 years. During that time, they made many good, longtime friends and had lots of great times. They remained happily married for 64 years until his death, on August 11, 2020, parted them. Kermit was known as a down to earth, kind, honest and hard-working man who always did his best. He was loved by many and will truly be missed. A Celebration of Kermit's Life will be held at a later date. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com for more details. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(1) entry
R I P Kermit. Don Bevington
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.