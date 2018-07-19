Hupka, Arlene M. Sep 20, 1927 - Jul 17, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Gerald Hupka; parents, George and Elizabeth Sisson; two sisters, Geraldine Rees and Betty Jean Falcone. Survived by sons, Larry Hupka (Verna) and Michael Hupka (Anne); three grandchildren: Jennifer Buchholz, Ken Hupka, and Michelle Hart; four great-grandchildren: Austin, Brooklyn, Preston, and Logan. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 19th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 20th at 10:30am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 S. "S" St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska, or as directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

