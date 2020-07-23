Looking for a loved one?

Husak, Otto John
0 entries

Husak, Otto John

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Husak, Otto John January 23, 1927 - July 14, 2020 Retired from the U.S. Navy. Arrangements Pending. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Otto Husak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News