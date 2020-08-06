Larry Smaus It's been the longest 4 years but feels so much shorter. We all still remember the last time we saw you. We all remember the last conversation we had with you. We still remember your smile, and how you lit up a room whenever you walked in. We still remember how much you looked forward to this time of year, and how much you loved hunting. We still remember how you always put your family first, and how hard you worked to make sure your family was taken care of. You have our love, respect, and admiration. We love you, we will never forget you, and we miss you.
