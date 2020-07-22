Jackson, Michael Jay

Michael Jay Jackson February 25, 1955 - July 22, 2019 Until We Meet Again Your actions were always kind. A generous hand and an active mind. Anxious to pleaseand loathe to offend. A loving brother, uncle, cousin and faithful friend. We all miss you very much Jackson, Miller and Moore Family
