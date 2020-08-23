McKernan, Jane M.

In Loving Memory of Jane M. McKernan 1945 - 2018 Her beautiful smile, her positive attitude, the admiration from her colleagues, her great wit and her laugh... what an infectious laugh Love you Jane, miss you lots Dan, Elizabeth, Family. LaVonne, Maureen and many others
