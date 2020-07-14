Scherle, Janet C. "Muntzie"

Janet C. "Muntzie" Scherle Happy Bastille Day, Muntz! We are sure you find everything that has happened to the family this past year to be quite hilarious. Well, you set it all up, so sit back and enjoy the show! Today we tip our glass in your honor. See you on the other side!

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Scherle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.