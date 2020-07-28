Smith, Virginia "Ginny" (Wynne)

Virginia "Ginny" (Wynne) Smith Aunt Ginny, I want to wish you your first Heavenly Birthday away from us, your family and friends. We would surely be doing something Big for your 70th Birthday! Words cannot express how much you are missed on this side since departing from your earthly temple on February 9th. Blessed to have heard your voice the day before for the last time. With all my love, your nephew, Marvin L. Harker, Jr. - Richmond, VA
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.