Smith, Virginia "Ginny" (Wynne)
Virginia "Ginny" (Wynne) Smith Aunt Ginny, I want to wish you your first Heavenly Birthday away from us, your family and friends. We would surely be doing something Big for your 70th Birthday! Words cannot express how much you are missed on this side since departing from your earthly temple on February 9th. Blessed to have heard your voice the day before for the last time. With all my love, your nephew, Marvin L. Harker, Jr. - Richmond, VA

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

