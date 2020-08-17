Ingebritson, Lois September 24, 1932 - August 8, 2020 CELEBRATION of Lois' Life: Thursday, August 20, at 2pm, with WISITATION one hour prior to Service, all at First Lutheran Church (801 S Market St, Rock Port, MO). Interment: Hunter Cemetery (Rock Port, MO). To leave Condolences and for more details with a complete obituary, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400
