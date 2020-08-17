You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Ingebritson, Lois
0 entries

Ingebritson, Lois

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Ingebritson, Lois

Ingebritson, Lois September 24, 1932 - August 8, 2020 CELEBRATION of Lois' Life: Thursday, August 20, at 2pm, with WISITATION one hour prior to Service, all at First Lutheran Church (801 S Market St, Rock Port, MO). Interment: Hunter Cemetery (Rock Port, MO). To leave Condolences and for more details with a complete obituary, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

To send flowers to the family of Lois Ingebritson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 20
Visitation
Thursday, August 20, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
First Lutheran Church
801 S Market Street
Rock Port, MO 64482
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 20
Celebration of Life
Thursday, August 20, 2020
2:00PM
First Lutheran Church
801 S Market Street
Rock Port, MO 64482
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert