Ingram, Larry R. "Blue" "Bubba" October 2, 1951 - July 30, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, James and Kathleen (McBride) Ingram. Survived by his daughters, Shannon Hall and Lisa (Justin) Zimmerman; wife, Lyn, and her children Matt Abbott and Dusty Abbott; brother, Steve (Joan) Ingram; sister Diane Bishop and friend Steve Stark; grandchildren, Haileigh Hall and Ava Zimmerman; niece, Michele (Ben) Sharp; nephew, Tim (Katrin) Bishop; many other relatives and close friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, August 22, from 1-4pm at the Sarpy County Fair Grounds in Springfield, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please see www.bethanyfuneralhome.com for details. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
