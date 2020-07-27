Jacobi, John P. "Butch" Age 84 Valley, NE. Survived by wife Mary Lou; son, Robb (Stephanie) of Perry Park, CO; daughter, Patricia (Brent) Evans of Greenwood Village, CO; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at St. John's Catholic Church in Valley, followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10:30am at the Church. Requesting masks and full compliance with Covid-19 restrictions. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to VNA. Condolences to and Live Streaming available at reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
