Janulewicz, Stanley A. August 29, 1928 - August 6, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Agnes; 2 sisters; and 4 brothers. Survived by daughter, Mary (Ben); other loving relatives. MEMORIAL MASS Monday 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Memorials to the family for the charities of their choice. VISITATION begins Monday 10:30am at Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
