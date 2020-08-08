You have permission to edit this article.
Janulewicz, Stanley A.
Janulewicz, Stanley A.

Janulewicz, Stanley A.

Janulewicz, Stanley A. August 29, 1928 - August 6, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Agnes; 2 sisters; and 4 brothers. Survived by daughter, Mary (Ben); other loving relatives. MEMORIAL MASS Monday 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Memorials to the family for the charities of their choice. VISITATION begins Monday 10:30am at Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Janulewicz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

