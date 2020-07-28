Looking for a loved one?

Jefferson, William D. "Bill" April 13, 1932 - July 25, 2020 William (Bill) D. Jefferson, age 88, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born April 13, 1932 to the late Paul E. and Mildred (Linden) Jefferson. He married Sally (Kinsen) on September 9, 1952 and the couple enjoyed 43 years of marriage to which two sons were born. He served four years in the Air Force then came home in 1957 and started his career at Sears. He retired 35 years later to pursue more important things, his hobbies and his love for the outdoors. Bill knew many people through work, hobbies, friends and family, no matter where he went there was always somebody he knew. He will be missed. He was preceded in death by wife, Sally; son, Terry; special friend, Goldie Jorgensen. Survived by son, Mark (Teresa); brother, Parnell; sister, Paula (John) Hansen; granddaughter, Heather (Zack) Mann; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Felicia, and Mike; great-great-grandchildren, Melody and Makoda. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1pm, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

