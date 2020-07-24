Looking for a loved one?

Jensen Miller, Shirley K.
Jensen Miller, Shirley K.

Jensen Miller, Shirley K. October 14, 1932 - July 21, 2020 Age 87 of Wahoo, NE. Private Family Service: Monday, July 27, 2020, 2pm at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo, NE. The service will be live-streamed on Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment: Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designations. To leave condolences, please visit www.marcysvoboda.com. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624

